IDF advances in southern Gaza, targets key corridor between Rafah and Khan Younis

The IDF intensified its ground operation in southern Gaza Wednesday, targeting the corridor between the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in what officials described as a significant escalation aimed at pressuring Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

The operation, part of the military's broader offensive, included renewed maneuvers around the so-called “Morag Corridor,” a route Israeli forces have previously operated along. According to the IDF, the goal is to bisect Hamas’ Rafah Brigade and gain control of areas where troops have not yet operated.

Footage of operations by the 14th Brigade and strikes on terror infrastructure in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah ( Video: IDF )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the push as the creation of a “second Philadelphi Corridor,” referring to a thin strip of land stretching along the Egypt-Gaza border, signaling its strategic importance. “We are now slicing through the Strip,” he said in a recorded statement.

Since midnight, the Air Force has struck roughly 60 locations across Gaza from the air, including weapons depots and terrorist compounds. The military says it is maintaining operational ambiguity to avoid compromising the mission or endangering troops.

In recent days, the 14th Brigade combat team under the 143rd Division completed the encirclement of the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah. The IDF reported that forces discovered and destroyed dozens of weapons caches and terrorist sites, eliminated dozens of terrorists, and seized two rockets and a launcher aimed at Israeli territory. Several suspects were also detained.

Three IDF divisions — Gaza Division, 252nd Division and elements of the 36th Division — are now operating in the seaside enclave, though in more limited deployments compared to earlier phases of the war.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Rafah ( Photo: IDF )

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar visited Gaza Wednesday. Zamir emphasized the need for disciplined, professional conduct by Israeli forces and said hostage safety remains a top priority. “Every soldier is operating under strict directives to avoid harming hostages,” the IDF said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Bar added that Hamas would face attacks wherever it operates. “The aim of the ground maneuver is to show Hamas that it will continue to pay a price until the 59 hostages are returned," he noted.

Defense Minister Israel Katz had earlier declared an expansion of military activity in the south, though the army initially sought to keep details of the Morag Corridor operation under wraps to preserve the element of surprise.

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

While the stated goal is increasing pressure on Hamas, Israeli statements also suggest a strategic aim of holding territory in southern Gaza. Military officials characterized the current actions as the next stage of the ongoing campaign.

The fighting comes amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions. Crowds were seen looting UNRWA food warehouses in Gaza City, where Hamas had reportedly stored supplies. Meanwhile, residents described widespread hunger during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. “Even if I had money, there’s nothing left in the markets,” said Mahmoud Omar, a resident of Gaza City’s al-Nasr neighborhood.

Protests against Hamas have also resumed in the north, days after the terrorist group reportedly executed six Gazans , including a 22-year-old who had called for demonstrations. According to local sources, he was abducted, tortured for hours and returned to his family near death.

As the war enters a new phase, Israeli officials say the military will continue to expand its operations while adapting to on-the-ground realities. Negotiations for hostage releases remain stalled.