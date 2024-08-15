Abbas says will visit Gaza, in Turkish parliament speech

on Thursday told Turkey's parliament he had decided to visit Gaza and Jerusalem to protest Israel's war on the enclave, adding that he saw no end to the conflict unless Israel withdrew from Palestinian lands.

in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the war and cease-fire efforts, addressed an extraordinary session of Turkey's parliament general assembly at the invitation of the Turkish government.

In a 46-minute speech attended by Erdogan, his ministers and lawmakers from all political parties, Abbas accused the United States of prolonging the "catastrophe" by supporting Israel and vetoing resolutions at the United Nations Security Council. He also called on the world to legally punish Israel for its war crimes and violations of international law.

