Brooklyn man detained after shooting Israeli

Wesley Miles, 66, arrested after shooting Israeli in the back following an argument between him and 32-year who bumps into him as he rushes to board city bus

Daniel Edelson, New York|Updated:
New York Police Department on Saturday arrested Wesley Miles, 66, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, after he shot an Israeli man in the back.
The incident took place on Thursday when the men bumped into each other, prompting a loud argument. Miles who first boarded the bus, decided to return and discharged three 0.22 mm gun shots hitting the Israeli in the back.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for mild injuries and later released. The Israeli said he was expecting to travel to Israel and join the IDF in the war in Gaza.
2 View gallery
הזירה מחוץ לתחנת הרכבת בניו יורקהזירה מחוץ לתחנת הרכבת בניו יורק
NYPD arrested Wesley Miles for shooting Israeli man
(Photo: Reuters)
According to the NYPD report, the two men began arguing after physically bumping into each other as Miles was heading for a bus. Eyewitnesses called the police, after first believing the altercation was an attempted robbery. The police later determined that it was a violent attack and tracked the assailant until he was ultimately placed under arrest.
2 View gallery
NYPD report states no antisemitic motive for the shooting NYPD report states no antisemitic motive for the shooting
NYPD report states no antisemitic motive for the shooting
(Photo: Reuters)
While incidents of antisemitism have been on the rise in New York since the start of the war in Gaza, the police did not identify a motive for the attack and there was no indication that Miles was even aware that his victim was Israeli.
First published: 10:34, 11.19.23
