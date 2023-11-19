Brooklyn man detained after shooting Israeli

New York Police Department on Saturday arrested Wesley Miles, 66, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, after he shot an Israeli man in the back.

The incident took place on Thursday when the men bumped into each other, prompting a loud argument. Miles who first boarded the bus, decided to return and discharged three 0.22 mm gun shots hitting the Israeli in the back.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for mild injuries and later released. The Israeli said he was expecting to travel to Israel and join the IDF in the war in Gaza.

2 View gallery NYPD arrested Wesley Miles for shooting Israeli man ( Photo: Reuters )

According to the NYPD report, the two men began arguing after physically bumping into each other as Miles was heading for a bus. Eyewitnesses called the police, after first believing the altercation was an attempted robbery. The police later determined that it was a violent attack and tracked the assailant until he was ultimately placed under arrest.

2 View gallery NYPD report states no antisemitic motive for the shooting ( Photo: Reuters )