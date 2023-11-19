IDF announces deaths of 2 more soldiers; Negotiations continue on hostage deal

The IDF announced early Sunday morning the names of two additional IDF soldiers who fell in battles in the northern Gaza Strip. Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly, 21, a paratrooper, and Captain (res.) Roey Biber, 28, from Beit Shemesh, a squad commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom special forces unit, each fell in battles in the northern Gaza Strip. In addition, a fighter in a paratrooper patrol was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Washington Post reported early Sunday morning that Israel and Hamas are close to a deal brokered by the United States and Qatar that will include the release of at least 50 hostages from the Gaza Strip, as well as a temporary cease-fire of at least five days, with a small group of hostages being released every 24 hours.

The newspaper claimed that a six-page document detailing the terms of the deal has been drafted. But a White House spokesperson said on Saturday night in the United States that no deal had yet been reached, but that the U.S. is continuing to work to get a deal between the two sides. A second U.S. official confirmed no deal had been reached. "No deal yet but we continue to work hard to get a deal," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden said he has directed senior officials of his administration to "examine policy options for actions against those responsible for violence in the West Bank, including imposing sanctions and denying visas to enter the United States." Meanwhile, Politico reported that Biden sees the issue as a "serious threat" to the peace between Israel and the Palestinians and the destabilization of the entire Middle East.

In an op-ed published Saturday night in the Washington Post, Biden stated: "I have been emphatic with Israel’s leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop and that those committing the violence must be held accountable. The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank."

New York City police arrested on Saturday Brooklyn resident Wesley Miles, 66, suspected of attempting to murder a 32-year-old Israeli, following a verbal confrontation between them on the street. On Thursday morning, Miles reportedly fired three shots at the Israeli, who was then taken to a hospital in stable condition. After receiving medical treatment, he got on a place to Israel to join his reserve unit.

In Madison, Wisconsin, neo-Nazis marched through the streets of the city on Saturday carrying swastika flags and chanting "Heil Hitler." A similar march also took place on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which the university president called "repulsive."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night in a news conference with Israeli journalists implied that the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) will not return to rule the Gaza Strip once the Palestinian enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas have been defeated.

Netanyahu, who did not mention the PA by name, said that he would oppose Gaza being ruled by “any entity that supports terrorism, pays terrorists or terror families or indoctrinates its children to annihilate the State of Israel.”

