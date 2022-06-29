Unilever says will continue sales on West Bank

Unilever Plc announced on Wednesday it will continue to sell Ben & Jerry's ice cream in the Israeli settlements.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Avi Zinger the concessionaire of the U.S. ice cream chain said he reached an agreement with Unilever that would allow him to continue selling the ice cream he also produces, in the settlements contrary to its subsidiary Ben & Jerry's announced last year.

2 View gallery Ben & Jerry's ( Photo: EPA )

As part of the arrangement signed, Zinger was promised he would be able to continue producing the ice cream as he had done in the past 35 years without limitation.

The Israeli franchisee also noted that the Be'er Tuvia factory, which employs hundreds of workers, and provides livelihood to thousands of Israelis and Palestinians workers, will continue its operations.

2 View gallery Avi Zinger ( Photo: AFP )

"I am very happy that after long months of struggle we have been able to ensure that we will continue to produce and sell the beloved Ben & Jerry's ice cream to all our clients, without discrimination, and throughout Israel and the West Bank," said Zinger.

"I thank Unilever for their willingness to reach a solution and for their firm stance against the BDS movement. It is a significant victory for us and for everyone who believes in cooperation and coexistence, and a resounding defeat for those who advocate discrimination and boycotts."

Zinger also thanked on behalf of himself and the factory workers Knesset members from all factions for joining the fight .

"I want to thank the lawmakers from all over the political spectrum, and to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid who led the fight," Zinger said. "I also thank the efforts of government representatives in many states in the U.S., who initiated severe sanctions in response to the boycott, and the Jewish organizations and activists from around the world who supported our struggle."

Lapid praised Unilever's decision.

The Ben & Jerry's factory in Israel is a microcosm of the diversity of Israeli society. Today’s victory is a victory for all those who know that the struggle against BDS is, first and foremost, a struggle for partnership and dialogue, and against discrimination and hate. pic.twitter.com/rvHuqKun08 — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 29, 2022

"Anti-Semitism will not prevail," Lapid said. "Not even in ice cream. We will fight against de-legitimization and the BDS boycott movement in every arena, in conscious, the economy , and in the moral sphere," he said.

"The Ben & Jerry's factory in Israel is a symbol of diversity and co-existence in Israeli society. The victory today is for all those who know that the battle against the BDS is first and foremost to promote partnership and mutual discourse against discrimination and hatred. I thank Unilever Corporation for their work to resolve the issue," Lapid said.