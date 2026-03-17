Rockets fired at IDF in south Lebanon; interceptors spark panic in north | Watch

Dozens of rockets were fired at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon on Monday, the military said, as fighting intensified along the northern front and missile fire from Iran triggered alerts across Israel.

The launches targeted troops inside Lebanese territory, according to the IDF. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Dozens of rockets fired at IDF troops in south Lebanon; interceptors spark panic in northern Israel

In response, interceptor missiles were launched from the northern city of Kiryat Shmona despite no warning sirens, causing alarm among residents. The military said the interceptions were carried out even though the rockets did not cross into Israeli airspace.

A senior IDF official said Hezbollah is preparing for larger attacks.

“We identified that Hezbollah is planning to concentrate fire,” the official said. “We are working to disrupt and thwart this effort — and if they carry it out, they will be hit hard.”

The official added that while Hezbollah’s capabilities have been degraded, it still retains the ability to launch rockets and warned that any escalation would be met with a disproportionate response.

Earlier, the IDF said it had identified increased preparations by Hezbollah terrorists to launch heavy rocket barrages toward Israel in the coming hours, urging the public to remain alert and follow Home Front Command instructions.

At the same time, Iran launched a series of missile barrages toward multiple regions.

Iranian missile intercepted over central Israel

Air raid sirens first sounded in central and northern areas, including Tel Aviv, the coastal plain and the Galilee, after launches were detected from Iran. Additional sirens were later activated in southern regions, including the Negev, the Dead Sea area, the Arava and communities near Gaza, following what officials described as a limited barrage.

The military said at least some of the missiles were intercepted.

Emergency service Magen David Adom said it had not received any reports of injuries from the strikes in the center, north or south.