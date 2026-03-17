IDF warns of major Hezbollah rocket attack tonight, urges public to stay alert

The IDF said Tuesday it has identified heightened preparations by Hezbollah terrorists to launch large rocket barrages later in the evening, primarily toward the north, with the possibility of coordinated fire with Iran targeting central areas in a scenario similar to last week .

The military said it chose to alert the public in advance after refraining from doing so during the previous escalation, a decision that led to widespread rumors and public anxiety. Officials later apologized and said they would adopt greater transparency going forward.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Amir Yarchi )

Military intelligence has detected increased readiness by Hezbollah in recent hours. Northern Command is working to disrupt the planned attacks through airstrikes and ground fire, alongside surveillance of Hezbollah commanders and additional undisclosed measures.

Local officials have also begun issuing warnings. The head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council, Moshe Davidovich, said an attack from Lebanon could begin around 7 p.m., urging residents to remain near protected spaces. The Home Front Command is expected to issue early guidance instructing residents to stay close to shelters.

In Israel, officials assess that Hezbollah viewed last week’s escalation as successful and may attempt to launch large-scale barrages every few days to create public alarm. Since the start of the current round of fighting, the military says more than 500 Hezbollah operatives have been killed.

“Over the past few hours, increased preparations by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have been identified to carry out rocket barrages toward the State of Israel in the coming hours,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF is operating to thwart Hezbollah’s activities.”

The military added that air defense systems and forces deployed along the borders are on high alert and prepared for both defensive and offensive operations. The public was urged to remain vigilant and follow Home Front Command guidelines.

“The IDF will not allow harm to civilians and will respond with force to any emerging threat,” the statement said.

Last week, Hezbollah launched about 220 rockets and drones toward Israel. An IDF official said forces succeeded in disrupting roughly two-thirds of the planned launches by targeting operatives, launchers and firing areas. Of the approximately 200 rockets that were fired, only two struck, causing damage and light injuries, while all drones were intercepted. In response, the IDF carried out strikes on buildings in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold.

2 View gallery IDF forces in southern Lebanon ( צילום: דובר צה"ל )

Meanwhile, the IDF has expanded ground operations inside southern Lebanon, operating up to 7 to 9 kilometers from the border in what it describes as a limited “security zone” aimed at strengthening defenses for northern communities.

Forces from the 91st Division recently carried out one of the deepest ground operations in the area, supported by heavy aerial and artillery fire. During the operation, troops encountered Hezbollah operatives and killed two of them. Additional forces from the 36th Division are operating near communities along the border, including Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi and Margaliot.

The military said the operations are part of a broader effort to establish forward defenses and add an additional layer of security for residents of the north.