Netanyahu, Katz order IDF to strike Beirut's Dahieh over 'ceasefire violations'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the order came in response to what they described as Hezbollah’s repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and attacks on Israeli cities and civilians.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Katz said the order came in response to what they described as Hezbollah’s repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire ( Photo: Yair Sagi, IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry, AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

“Following the repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the terrorist organization Hezbollah and the attacks against our cities and citizens, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to strike terrorist targets in the Dahieh neighborhood in Beirut,” Katz said.

Netanyahu issued a similar statement, saying: “In response to the repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the terrorist organization Hezbollah and the attacks against our cities and citizens, I have instructed the IDF, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, to strike terrorist targets in the Dahieh district of Beirut.”

The announcement followed renewed fire from Lebanon throughout the morning, even after the IDF officially announced the capture of Beaufort. After overnight sirens sounded in Tiberias, Kfar Hittim and Mitzpe in the Lower Galilee, alerts were activated again shortly after 6 a.m. in Kfar Yuval, Ma’ayan Baruch, Kfar Giladi, Manara and Margaliot in the Upper Galilee over a suspected drone infiltration.

Rocket alerts later sounded in Margaliot and Manara, followed by additional drone infiltration alerts in several Upper Galilee communities, including Kiryat Shmona. Shortly before 7 a.m., rocket sirens were activated in Ma’alot-Tarshiha and surrounding communities.

The IDF said an interceptor was launched at a suspicious aerial target fired toward Israeli territory. The Air Force also intercepted one launch from Lebanon. No injuries or damage were reported in the morning incidents.

2 View gallery Beirut’s Dahieh district ( Photo: Bilal Hussein/ AP )

The renewed fire came after a significant escalation Sunday, when Hezbollah expanded the range of its launches and made heavy use of explosive drones and UAVs against northern Israel. Four people were lightly to moderately wounded in the evening when an explosive drone hit near Moshav Beit Hillel in the Galilee Panhandle.

Other launches landed in open areas, sparking a fire near Kibbutz Dan, while heavy property damage was reported in several Galilee communities.

The IDF said Sunday night that 900 Hezbollah terrorists had been killed since the ceasefire went into effect about a month and a half ago.

The army also said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Tyre and additional areas in southern Lebanon, including weapons depots, staffed command centers and other sites used to advance attacks against IDF forces.

The IDF announced Sunday that Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, 21, a Givati reconnaissance soldier from Ashkelon, was killed Saturday by an explosive drone in southern Lebanon. Four other soldiers were lightly wounded in the same incident.