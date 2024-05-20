White House says 'significant breakthrough' in bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia

White House's John Kirby says bilateral agreements are nearly finalized; however, he avoided giving a clear answer regarding whether during the talks Israel had committed to establishment of a Palestinian state 

Daniel Edelson, New York|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
Middle East
John Kirby
Saudi Arabia
White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said Monday that U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made significant progress toward a major bilateral security agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia during his recent weekend visit to the Gulf kingdom.
“We have achieved a near-final set of text on some of those bilateral agreements,” Kirby stated.
2 View gallery
דובר המועצה לביטחון לאומי עם דיסקית החטופיםדובר המועצה לביטחון לאומי עם דיסקית החטופים
White House national security communications adviser John Kirby
(Photo: AP/ Andrew Harnik)
However, Kirby avoided giving a clear answer regarding whether Israel had committed to establishing a Palestinian state during the talks, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected that pathway for the establishment of a future state. Kirby added that nothing has changed in Joe Biden's stance on establishing a Palestinian state, since he believes normalization is a pathway to achieving that.
Kirby also addressed the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. "I can’t, sadly, sit here and tell you that we’re closer right now than than we were a week or so ago. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop working on it," he said.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון גלנט עם היועץ לביטחון לאומי של ארה״ב סאליבןשר הביטחון גלנט עם היועץ לביטחון לאומי של ארה״ב סאליבן
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
Earlier on Monday, Sullivan met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. During their meeting at Gallant’s office, the two discussed efforts to secure the release of hostages and the progress of the war in Gaza. Gallant emphasized to Sullivan that Israel is "committed to expanding ground operations in Rafah to dismantle Hamas and secure the return of the hostages."
According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the two also discussed "the need to demonstrate the strength of the Israel-U.S. relationship in the face of Iran's aggression, both directly and through its proxies."
The statement added that "Gallant briefed Sullivan on Israel’s adjustments for evacuating the population from the Rafah area and providing adequate humanitarian responses." They also discussed the tensions in the north, with Gallant warning that Hezbollah’s continued aggression and refusal to reach an agreement could lead to significant escalation, which would be necessary for Israel to ensure the residents of the north can return to their homes.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""