Teacher who denied Oct. 7 massacre apologizes and keeps her job after disciplinary court ruling

Israel’s Civil Service Disciplinary Court has ruled that a teacher who denied the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre will keep her job after pleading guilty to disciplinary offenses and apologizing.

The teacher, Manar Issa, who works at the Revivim School in Ganei Tikva, admitted to making offensive remarks about the State of Israel and the IDF, including denying the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7.

1 View gallery Manar Issa was found guilty of misconduct for denying the Hamas massacre ( Photo: Shutterstock )

In a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense, the court sentenced Issa to a severe reprimand, the forfeiture of one month’s salary (to be deducted over 12 payments), and demotion by one rank for one year.

'You started everything'

According to the verdict, on Oct. 23, 2023, about two weeks after the Hamas attack, Issa told the school’s maintenance manager and janitor that the massacre “did not happen,” that “your television is lying,” and that the footage was “Photoshop.”

She also accused Israel of being responsible for deaths in Gaza, saying: “You did everything and started everything.”

Issa has been employed at the school since 2019.

The court emphasized that her comments, made on school grounds during a highly sensitive time, violated the duty of loyalty required of civil servants — particularly teachers, who serve as educational role models.

“Her remarks were offensive and inappropriate, expressing hurtful criticism toward the government’s decisions and the IDF,” the ruling stated.

Court: Remarks breached state service ethics

The panel cited Israel’s Civil Service Regulations, which forbid government employees from expressing insulting criticism of the government, and referred to previous cases — including those of Anat Levi and Lubna Zuabi — where similar punishments were imposed for offensive social media posts.

Prosecutor Attorney Shir Ashkenazi Algarbeli acknowledged the severity of Issa’s conduct but also cited mitigating factors:

“Issa voluntarily wrote a letter of apology to parents and staff shortly after the incident, expressed remorse, and has no prior disciplinary record. She is also described as a dedicated and well-regarded teacher.”

Defense: private conversation, not a public statement

Issa’s lawyer, Attorney Anwar Farij, argued that the comments were made in a private conversation between colleagues during a tense period following the attack, and were not intended as a public statement.

He added that after the incident, Issa — the only Arab teacher at the school — was told not to return to work “for her own safety.”

Issa herself told the court: “I didn’t expect the conversation to spiral out of control. I’ve worked in Jewish schools my whole life and always received praise. Why would I ruin everything for myself? I just want to work and make a living.”

She explained that she hadn’t watched TV at the time and didn’t fully understand the reports about beheadings, rapes, and the murder of children. “The principal’s harsh description made me respond emotionally, without intending to hurt anyone,” she said.

The Education Ministry supported the prosecution’s position and recommended approving the plea bargain.

The court ruled that the agreement was balanced and reflected prosecutorial discretion: “Despite the discomfort caused by her actions, we find no reason to intervene,” the judges wrote.