Iran's foreign minister vows 'definitive' retaliation against Israel

Abbas Araghchi tells Itali's foreign minister strike will be measured and well-calculated because Tehran does not seek regional  escalation in its response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the IRGC guest house  

Associated Press|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Houthis
Red Sea
Iran
Ismail Haniyeh
Iran's foreign minister again has referenced his country's planned retaliation over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Abbas Araghchi said late Sunday he made the remark in a conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani by telephone.
"Iran reaction to the Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive, and will be measured & well calculated," Araghchi wrote on the social platform X. "We do not fear escalation, yet do not seek it, unlike Israel."
2 View gallery
עלי חמינאי ו איסמאעיל הנייה איראן חמאס פגישה יוני 2023עלי חמינאי ו איסמאעיל הנייה איראן חמאס פגישה יוני 2023
Slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh with Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in 2023
(Photo: Reuters)
Tajani said in a statement he "called for restraint and to pursue a constructive approach, in order to stop the cycle of military actions in the region, which only risks bringing more suffering.
"It is important that Iran exercises moderation towards Hezbollah in order to avert an escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Italian soldiers of the UNIFIL contingent are operating, and towards the Houthis in order to avoid an increase in tensions in the Red Sea area, where Italy plays a leading role in the (European Union's) Aspides mission," he said in the statement.
2 View gallery
פיצוץ ספינה בים האדוםפיצוץ ספינה בים האדום
An oil tanker burns after a Houthi missile attack in the Red Sea
(Photo: EPA)
Their call came after Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, long backed by Iran, traded heavy fire early Sunday but backed off from sparking a widely feared all-out war.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""