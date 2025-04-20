Far-right minister's parents receive letter with suspicious substance

A letter containing a suspicious substance was sent to the home the parents of Religious Zionist Party minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, a member of the ruling coalition, two weeks after threatening letters with a suspicious substance were sent to other coalition lawmakers.
After an examination, the substance in the envelopes was found to be harmless, but it was sent with a letter from a group calling themselves the Jewish Avengers, who said they would take action against politicians who, in their view, have failed to respond to the Hamas massacre.
The Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee said the letter was not received there and that all mail is inspected before it is delivered to the minister. The envelope was taken by the police for investigation.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"We are inspired by the Jewish Avengers. The organization was established last summer by a group of Israelis from various places. None of us are direct victims or have family members who were victims, nor do we claim to represent them," the letters read.
"We formed the organization to exact a price and harm individual terrorists or groups that have carried out attacks against Israelis. Until October 7, we did not see a reason to act against coalition members. Unfortunately, we were proven wrong. We will personally act against the current coalition members—your names will not be forgotten," the letters said.