Dozens killed in US strikes on Houthi targets across Yemen: 'They’re everywhere'

U.S. airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen continued overnight Sunday with significant intensity, striking multiple locations across the country.

The Iran-backed terrorist group said at least 31 people were killed and 101 wounded, mostly women and children, though the claims could not be independently verified.

American airstrikes in Saada province, Yemen

The wave of strikes follows President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a large-scale military campaign against the Houthis, marking the opening phase of a broader U.S. offensive against the rebel group, which has resumed threats against Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea.

According to reports, the strikes targeted Bayda province in southern Yemen, Dhamar province, Saada province in the north, Hajjah province in the west and multiple locations in the capital, Sanaa.

Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen reported 39 killed in Sanaa and Saada, warning the toll could rise. Six senior Houthi leaders were reportedly among those killed.

3 View gallery American airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen

"The attacks were devastating," a source in Sanaa said. "They were everywhere and the casualties are civilians."

According to The Wall Street Journal, officials briefed by the Trump administration said the operation has three primary objectives: Destroying Houthi missile launchers targeting ships in the Red Sea, eliminating key Houthi leadership figures in hiding and sending a warning to Iran, with a message that it could be next.

The report said U.S. airstrikes hit military installations and homes of Houthi leaders in Sanaa, as well as missile launch sites positioned along the coast in preparation for new attacks on shipping lanes.

3 View gallery US Navy missile ships launch coordinated strikes on Yemen ( Photo: U.S. Central Command )

The Houthis’ Supreme Political Council released a statement condemning the "reckless U.S.-Israeli aggression", calling on the international community to intervene. The group vowed to continue maritime operations in the Red Sea until Israel lifts its blockade on Gaza and allows humanitarian aid in.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya network reported that U.S. strikes hit Houthi military sites in six different Yemeni provinces.

The escalation forced Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to cancel his daily Ramadan speech. Senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told Al Mayadeen: "The U.S. strikes are unjustified because our actions are directed solely at Israel. Our response is coming. For us, there is no difference between Trump and Biden—we will not abandon our support for Palestine."

3 View gallery US fighter jet departs for strike on Houthi targets in Yemen ( Photo: U.S. Central Command )

The Houthi-run Health Ministry in Sanaa told Qatar’s Al Araby that medical teams were still treating wounded victims and searching for survivors under the rubble. The ministry warned that nine years of war have crippled Yemen’s health sector, with 45% of facilities non-operational. "Trump has made the biggest strategic mistake in U.S. history—the consequences will be severe," the ministry said.

Trump, who has blamed Iran for supporting the Houthis’ attacks on Red Sea shipping, warned Tehran to halt its backing of the group immediately.

"Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!"

U.S. officials told Reuters that airstrikes could last for several days, possibly weeks, and could escalate depending on the Houthis’ response. The New York Times reported that some White House advisers are pushing for even more aggressive strikes, aiming to force the Houthis to relinquish large parts of the territory they control in northern Yemen.