Houthis announce renewal of naval blockade on Israel: 'Until aid enters Gaza'

Following the expiration of the Houthi ultimatum on Tuesday evening, the spokesman for the Iran-backed militia in Yemen, Yahya Saree, announced that the maritime blockade on Israel would continue “for another month, until the crossings into Gaza are opened for humanitarian aid.” He added, “The Yemeni forces salute the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, and affirm that they stand alongside the Palestinian resistance.”
Earlier Tuesday, Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed al-Atifi said the group’s forces were “ready and fully prepared to carry out the leadership’s instructions to support Gaza and assist Palestinian fighters.” The Houthi cabinet issued a similar statement, warning it was “prepared for any developments or consequences resulting from Yemen’s support for Gaza and Palestine.”
The Houthi ultimatum specifically threatened to resume attacks on “Israeli ships,” rather than firing missiles or drones at Israeli territory. Still, the Israeli Air Force remains on high alert, although officials said this level of readiness is standard and not the result of a new threat.
Last week, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said naval operations against Israeli ships would resume if humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza did not restart within four days. That deadline passed at midnight Monday. On Tuesday, he reaffirmed the group’s warning, saying Houthi forces were ready to act and that military operations would begin immediately if aid shipments did not resume.
Israeli officials believe Hamas requested the Houthis renew their blockade as a way to pressure Israel not to resume fighting in Gaza. Houthi leaders made similar threats last month, warning they would restart rocket attacks from Yemen if cease-fires in Gaza or Lebanon collapsed.
Israel has been preparing for the possibility that the Houthis will follow through on their threats, which could include both a renewed naval blockade and missile attacks. Officials said Israel is working closely with U.S. Central Command and is expecting a stronger American response than during President Joe Biden’s term. Former President Donald Trump, in his first month in office, designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization and imposed sanctions on senior Houthi officials.
Israel has struck Houthi targets in Yemen five times during the current war. Despite heavy damage to some of their key assets, the Houthis are threatening a “second round” of attacks. Israel’s most recent strike in Yemen was Jan. 10, just days before the transition of power in Washington.