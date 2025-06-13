Ben Gurion airport evacuated, schools to remain closed, Israel braces for Iranian retaliation

Israel is under a state of emergency after the IDF launched attacks on Iranian targets. Sirens were activated across the country early on Friday, alerting the population to the risk of an Iranian retaliatory attack.

The Ben Gurion International Airport was evacuated and all air traffic to and from Israel was suspended.

Hospitals across the country have been put on alert to deal with mass casualty events and have began moving wards to protected areas and underground.

“During this campaign, we anticipate widespread alerts. It is crucial that you take shelter in the best way possible, whether in your private home or in public spaces – preferably in a safe room, shelter, or protected space approved by the Home Front Command. If there are no protected spaces near you, you must enter a stairway or an interior room," the military said in its statement.

1 View gallery Public shelters opened ( Photo: Ra'anana Municipality )

Every civilian must be aware of the most protected space in their area. When an alert is received, you must enter the protected space and remain there until further notice. You must avoid unnecessary movement outside and refrain from driving on the road. There are challenging and complicated days ahead of us. We are strong together and prepared to defend the State of Israel.”

The military said missiles launched in Iran travel for 10 minutes before impact in Israel. Sirens will warn if and when missiles are fired. The Homefront command also said that Israelis may have to remain in shelters for extended periods.

All schools will remain closed on Friday and public events will be restricted. The Gay Pride Parade that was scheduled to take place later in the day has been canceled.

On the West Bank, the IDF is increasing its level of alert and the readiness in settlements an imposed a closure on Palestinian cities. Forces in the area were being reinforced.



