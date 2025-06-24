Home Front Command lifts all restrictions on civilians

The Home Front Command announced Tuesday evening, after the ceasefire with Iran came into effect, the cancellation of all restrictions imposed since the start of Operation Rising Lion about two weeks ago. At the same time, the special situation on the home front is still in effect, having been extended by government decision until next Monday.

According to the Home Front Command, from now on, gatherings can be held without restrictions, workplaces can be opened, and educational activities can be held "in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Education and the assessments of local authorities."

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The Airports Authority announced a return to full normalcy following the lifting of the guidelines. "Following the Home Front Command's last-minute decision to lift the restrictions, the Airports Authority announces that Ben Gurion and Haifa airports are returning to full activity," it said.

As part of the return to a normal schedule, restrictions on the number of incoming and outgoing flights, as well as the number of passengers on each flight, have been lifted. In addition, restrictions on the arrival of passengers and accompanying persons at the airports have been lifted. Starting Wednesday morning, duty-free shops at the airports also will resume operations.

3 View gallery Sheltering in the light rail station; no longer necessary ( Photo: Oded Balilty/AP )

In addition, the Ministry of Transportation updated that, following the lifting of restrictions, all industries will be returned to full normality, including public transportation.

The IDF spokesman updated that, following a situation assessment and approval by Defense Minister Israel Katz, it was decided that as of 8:00 p.m., the guidelines will be updated and all regions of the country will move to a full activity level without restrictions. In light of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, the guidelines in the Gaza border area are subject to the Southern Command's guidelines.

About three hours before the Home Front Command's announcement, Education Minister Yoav Kish had already announced that each local authority would decide whether it was interested, prepared and able to open the education system. Kish instructed his office staff to hold a dialogue with each authority, and allow it to decide for itself. He clarified that returning to school on the first day would not be mandatory. In accordance with this policy, the return to kindergartens and schools is expected to be gradual, depending on the degree of readiness, the level of security, and the willingness and readiness of each local authority.

3 View gallery Ben Gurion Airport has been empty since the restrictions went into effec t ( Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images )

After the official announcement from the Home Front Command, the Ministry of Education updated that Minister Kish instructed the education system to promote a return to frontal learning starting Wednesday - in a phased, coordinated manner and in accordance with the assessment of the readiness and capacity of each local authority.

"In authorities where additional preparation is required - due to damage to infrastructure, lack of staff or temporary use of buildings - the return will be carried out at a pace appropriate to the authority. The Ministry of Education will provide them with professional guidance, a tailored response and full support - until all Israeli students return to formal frameworks, in a prepared, safe and supportive educational environment," it was reported. The school year in secondary schools has already ended.

Following the American attack on Iran, the IDF announced a tightening of the Home Front Command's defense policy: As part of the changes, it was decided to move all regions of the country from a partial and limited activity rating to a necessary-only activity rating. On Monday night, the restrictions were extended until Tuesday at 8 p.m., meaning a ban on educational activities, gatherings, and activities in workplaces, with the exception of essential businesses.