Secret Israel-Arab military cooperation during Gaza war revealed, leaked US documents show

The Washington Post revealed on Saturday that, despite fierce public condemnation of Israel by Arab governments during the Gaza war , several of those same countries secretly maintained close military and intelligence cooperation with Jerusalem.

According to leaked U.S. documents obtained by the newspaper and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), at least six Arab states — Saudi Arabia , Egypt , Jordan , the United Arab Emirates , Bahrain , and Qatar — took part in a classified regional defense framework known as the “Regional Security Construct.” Kuwait and Oman were listed as potential future partners.

The mechanism, established under the coordination of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), functioned as a discreet network for information-sharing, joint exercises, and operational coordination aimed at countering Iran’s regional influence and strengthening military ties with Israel.

All meetings were classified as “sponsored and confidential,” with strict orders banning photography or contact with the media. Internal memos even outlined kosher catering and religious dietary restrictions, prohibiting pork and shellfish at gatherings.

Over the past three years, the network reportedly organized a series of regional security summits and training exercises — from Bahrain and Jordan to Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base and Fort Campbell in Kentucky — attended by senior officers from Israel, Arab states, and the U.S. military.

One document detailed international exercises on identifying and destroying underground tunnels, the same technology used by Hamas in Gaza. Another described joint training held in Egypt in September, involving forces from the U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, India, Britain, and Qatar.

The stated goal of the initiative was to establish real-time coordination on intelligence, radar connectivity, cyber communication, and missile defense systems. Since 2022, participating countries have integrated their radar and sensor data with the U.S. network to counter Iranian missiles and drones.

The documents also indicate that two unnamed Arab countries shared intelligence directly with a U.S. Air Force squadron, and all participants now use an encrypted chat platform for direct communication with Washington and allied capitals.

Iran at the center of the alliance

CENTCOM briefings cited in the documents describe Iran and its regional proxies as the “axis of evil,” showing maps marking missile threats in Gaza and Yemen. Washington views the structure as a way to promote a narrative of “regional prosperity and cooperation” and counter Tehran’s claim of defending Palestinians.

The information was also distributed to members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance — the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — underscoring the global dimension of the initiative. Future plans include a “Middle East Cyber Center” and a regional “Information Fusion Center” to facilitate real-time data-sharing and digital defense training for Israeli and Arab experts alike.

Saudi Arabia reportedly played a particularly active role, providing intelligence to both Israel and its Arab neighbors on Syria, Yemen, and ISIS activity. A major meeting held in January at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, included drills on identifying and neutralizing offensive tunnels — a common tactic in Gaza warfare.

Another briefing saw Saudi and U.S. officials present overviews of Russian, Turkish, and Kurdish activity in Syria, alongside updates on Houthi threats in Yemen and ISIS operations in Iraq and Syria.

Tensions after Doha strike

Relations within the group reportedly hit a crisis last month after an Israeli airstrike in Doha, which targeted senior Hamas officials. The attack caught Washington off guard and infuriated Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas and a central partner in the secret mechanism.

According to the report, President Donald Trump pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apologize in a phone call from the Oval Office and commit not to repeat such an action. U.S. radar systems did not detect the Israeli jets, American military sources said, because they were calibrated primarily for monitoring Iran.

The leaked documents explicitly emphasize that the cooperation “does not constitute a new alliance” and that all meetings must remain discreet. Publicly, however, Arab leaders continued to denounce Israel at international forums: Qatar’s emir called the Gaza operation a “war of extermination,” while Saudi Arabia accused Israel of “starving Palestinians and ethnic cleansing.”

Analysts cited in the Post said the documents show Arab states remain reliant on the U.S. for security guarantees while still wary of Israel’s power. “The Gulf states fear an unrestrained Israel but depend on the U.S. and worry about Iran’s growing strength,” said Prof. Thomas Juneau of the University of Ottawa.

From Washington’s perspective, the cooperation reflects an effort to build on the Abraham Accords and gradually advance security normalization between Israel and the Arab world. The U.S. recently deployed 200 troops to oversee the cease-fire implementation, and President Trump said Arab nations in the network might eventually contribute forces to a future international mission in Gaza.