IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas weapons sites hidden in Gaza mosques

The IDF and Shin Bet said Tuesday that Israeli forces struck and dismantled five Hamas weapons storage facilities and a launch site across the Gaza Strip, including sites located inside mosques and alongside humanitarian infrastructure.

IDF strikes five Hamas weapons depots in Gaza, some inside mosques ( Video: IDF )

According to a joint statement, the facilities contained rockets, weapons, explosive devices, grenades, ammunition and other military equipment intended for attacks against Israeli troops operating in Gaza.

The IDF and Shin Bet said the locations represented another example of what they described as Hamas’ systematic use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

The military said advance warnings were issued before the strikes in an effort to reduce harm to civilians, adding that precise munitions and aerial surveillance were also used.