IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas weapons sites hidden in Gaza mosques

According to a joint statement, the facilities contained rockets, weapons, explosive devices, grenades, ammunition and other military equipment intended for attacks against Israeli troops operating in Gaza.
The IDF and Shin Bet said the locations represented another example of what they described as Hamas’ systematic use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.
The military said advance warnings were issued before the strikes in an effort to reduce harm to civilians, adding that precise munitions and aerial surveillance were also used.
Israeli forces remain deployed in the area under the ceasefire framework and will continue operating against what the IDF described as immediate threats.