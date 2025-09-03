Missile alerts sound in Jerusalem, Hebron areas, in 2nd launch from Yemen in hours

Half a day after the first alarms signaling a missile launched from Yemen since the assassination of senior Houthi leaders in the extraordinary attack, alarms sounded again in the Jerusalem and Hebron areas on Wednesday evening.
The IDF announced moments later that the missile was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, the IDF said.
The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile from Yemen on Wednesday morning that triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, including the Sharon region, Gush Dan and the Jerusalem area. The launch came six days after the Israeli strike in Sanaa that killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several government ministers.
In recent days, the Houthis have attempted multiple missile and drone attacks on Israel, but none have reached their targets. Some were intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems, while others fell short.
First published: 19:21, 09.03.25