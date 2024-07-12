UN top court to release opinion on Israel's policy in the West Bank

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is set to publish its opinion on Israel's policies and practices in the Palestinian territories including East Jerusalem next week on Friday.
The opinion, to be read by ICJ president and Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam, was requested by the UN General Assembly in a move led by the Palestinian Authority (PA). Israel denied the court's jurisdiction over this matter and therefore didn’t participate in the proceedings — unlike in discussions related to South Africa accusing Israel of "committing genocide" in Gaza.
The court convened in February for hearings on the issue following the UN's 2022 request, as it operates under UN auspices. Israeli officials estimated the opinion would be published by the end of the year, but it was ultimately decided to release it earlier.
Palestinian representative to the UN Riyad Mansour said during the hearing, "Our people, law, and peace are in danger. That is why we are here. Israel is breaking the law in the most terrible ways. Over two million Palestinians are being pushed into the sea, diseases are rampant. In other parts of Palestine, people are discriminated against and persecuted.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later responded to the hearing, saying "Israel doesn’t recognize the legitimacy of the discussion in the International Court of Justice regarding the 'legality of the occupation,' a move intended to undermine Israel's right to defend itself against existential threats."
The request for the UN court’s opinion was approved last year during a vote in the UN General Assembly by an 87 to 26 majority (with 53 abstentions). The court is required to examine "the Israeli measures to change the demographic composition, character, and status of Jerusalem and the adoption of discriminatory legislation and measures," and their impact on the legal status of the “occupation”. A senior political source clarified the court’s opinion won’t be legally binding on Israel.