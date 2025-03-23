Israeli government votes to oust AG, in latest move against gatekeepers

The Israeli government on Sunday voted to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara after months of accusations being leveled against her by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and other ministers since she opposed the government's judicial legislation to overhaul the judiciary, announced in January of 2023 and had refused to defend the government's position regarding legislations and decisions she deemed contradictory to the law.

The government's decision comes days after the ministers voted to oust Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar , a move the AG said was done without due process and was therefore without authority.

Levin claimed the AG "systematically refuses to appear before the Constitution Committee, ignores requests from ministers, and fails to respond to my inquiries. As Justice Minister—and the situation is even worse for other ministers—I am blatantly ignored by her."

He accused Baharav-Miara of exploiting her technical authority to obstruct government legislation, effectively becoming a veto player. "This is not a personal issue but a systematic problem affecting all ministers. Her behavior contrasts sharply with her conduct during the previous government," Levin said.

2 View gallery Is Israel headed toward a constitutional crisis? ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Rafi Kotz, Oliver CONTRERAS / AFP, AFP )

He further criticized her for blocking government policies without offering alternatives, obstructing civil service appointments (notably the appointment of the Civil Service Commissioner), and refusing to represent the government in court on 14 occasions—an increase of 2,100% compared to the previous government. Levin also accused her of actively preventing the government from being represented in several cases before the courts using outside council and instead appearing herself in a manner contrary to the government's position.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not attend the meeting because of a conflict of interest. At least three of his close aids in the Prime Minister's Office were under investigation for working for Qatar. Netanyahu is also on criminal trial after he was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the previous AG.

Baharav-Miara did not attend the cabinet meeting. "I view her absence with great severity. It is further proof of her profound disregard for the government and its members, along with her inability to respond to the claims made against her," Levine said

The Attorney General informed the Government Secretary that she would not attend the meeting and instead sent a strongly worded letter to the ministers. "The government seeks to be above the law. We will not be intimidated," she wrote.

"This proposal does not seek trust but loyalty to the political echelon. It is not about governance but unchecked governmental power. This is part of a broader move to weaken the judiciary and intimidate all professional ranks. The government seeks to act without oversight or balance, even during the most sensitive times—emergencies, protests, and elections."

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

She said that the dismissal of an Attorney General is an extraordinary step requiring a structured process to ensure the position's independence. She argued the current discussion lacks legal validity and bypasses established procedures.

"The government's actions distort the situation, presenting instances where illegal conduct was prevented as mere 'disagreements' that justify dismissal. This is an attempt to silence the Attorney General's office and force compliance with unlawful actions."

State Prosecutor Amit Isman defended Baharav-Miara in a letter, expressing "full confidence in her ethical and professional efforts to uphold the rule of law and the foundations of Israeli democracy." He warned that attempts to undermine her authority would destabilize the public legal system and weaken Israel's ability to face its challenges.

The cabinet vote marks the first stage in the Attorney General's dismissal process. The next step involves paneling a committee to select the next AG. Among the representatives for the government, the ministers considered naming Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar or Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, but their appointments were expected to face legal challenges.

A senior government official said that Levin intends to complete the dismissal process within approximately two months. He compiled an 86-page document detailing accusations against her, which may eventually be reviewed by the Supreme Court when it takes up the matter.

Among legislations that would be challenged by the current AG and on the government's agenda is the law to exempt Haredi men from military service. The past law that enabled ultra-Orthodox men to avoid serving in the IDF expired and the Supreme Court ruled that without new legislation, all men of draft age must be conscripted into the military. The court also ruled that the stipends provided to the Haredi men who do not serve, and the financial benefits that they enjoyed, must be stopped.

Baharav- Miara had warned the government against bypassing the court's ruling and ignoring its order to draft the Haredi men into service.

2 View gallery Marching through Jerusalem against AG's dismissal ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The dismissal process unfolds amid widespread public protests against Baharav-Miara's removal and broader concerns about the independence of Israel's judiciary and legal advisors.