Government deliberates Shin Bet chief ouster; Ronen Bar claims 'ulterior motive'

The government convened Thursday evening to vote on the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar , following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration that he had “lost confidence” in the head of the country’s internal security service. The move, which has drawn fierce political backlash, sparked protests outside government offices in Jerusalem .

Bar, who was summoned to the meeting, did not attend and instead issued a public statement rejecting the legitimacy of the process. “As someone who has served Israel’s security for more than 35 years and deeply respects its institutions and the rule of law, I decided not to attend the Cabinet meeting because I believe this discussion does not adhere to legal and procedural standards for dismissing any public servant—especially the head of the Shin Bet,” Bar said.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar ( Photo: IDF, ABIR SULTAN/AFP, Shutterstock )

He criticized the decision as “unprecedented and significant,” arguing that it lacked proper justification. “Such a move must be based on detailed and well-founded claims, supported by concrete examples,” he said, adding that Netanyahu had failed to provide any during their prior conversations. “The decision appears to conceal ulterior motives,” he warned.

Bar further suggested that his dismissal was linked to ongoing Shin Bet investigations, including the so-called “Qatar-Gate” affair, in which members of Netanyahu’s office are suspected of receiving funds from the Qatari government.

“This rushed and sudden attempt to remove me, backed by baseless allegations, is tainted by conflicts of interest of the most severe kind,” Bar said. “Firing the head of Shin Bet at this moment sends a clear message to those handling the case, a message that could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation and pose a direct threat to Israel’s security.”

3 View gallery Cabinet meeting, last month ( Photo: GPO )

He also revealed that Netanyahu had barred him from meeting with government ministers over the past year. “It is no coincidence that ministers are largely unaware of key developments, given the prime minister’s directive prohibiting me from briefing them,” Bar wrote.

Netanyahu, who announced his decision earlier in the week, defended the move by citing an ongoing lack of trust. “We are in the midst of a war for our very existence, fighting on seven fronts,” he said. “At such a critical time, the prime minister must have full confidence in the head of Shin Bet. Unfortunately, that is not the case—I have had growing distrust in him over time.”

Netanyahu’s decision comes as tensions escalate between his government and the legal system. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara attended the Cabinet meeting alongside her deputy, Gil Limon. The government is expected to begin proceedings to dismiss Baharav-Miara on Sunday, a process that is anticipated to be more legally complex and prolonged than Bar’s removal.

3 View gallery Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

According to the proposal presented to ministers, Bar would formally leave his post on April 20. The document stated that "due to the urgency, nature and implications of this decision, and to remove any doubt, the government determines that this resolution overrides any prior government decisions on the matter.”

Hours before the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs accused Baharav-Miara of trying to block the government’s ability to vote on Bar’s dismissal. “You attempted to bypass the High Court of Justice by claiming the discussion could not take place without prior review by the advisory committee for senior appointments,” Fuchs wrote in a letter. “The court ruled otherwise today, making clear that no judicial intervention is warranted before the government makes its decision. You are not legal advisors to the government—you are opponents of the government.”

Earlier in the day, the High Court of Justice dismissed petitions seeking to block Bar’s removal, ruling that they were premature since the government had yet to finalize the decision. However, additional legal challenges are expected if the Cabinet moves forward with his dismissal.