Hezbollah focuses fire on Tiberias and Haifa, man moderately injured in Golan volley

Sirens blared incessantly in northern Israel’s Tiberias and Haifa throughout Friday morning as Hezbollah renewed its fire against the country amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. and France to secure a three-week cease-fire. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, a 25-year-old man received moderate injuries after being hit by ricochets in the southern Golan Heights following Hezbollah’s fire.
Launches toward the area began around 8 a.m. with the Tiberias municipality reporting a hit was seen inside the Sea of Galilee after several interceptions took place above the city. “The rocket fell 20 meters away from the shore, it’s a Rosh Hashanah miracle that no one was hurt. It fell right at the point where boats are lowered toward the Sea of Galilee," Tiberias Mayor Yossi Nava said following the attack.
Shortly afterward another rocket salvo was launched toward the city, with the municipality reporting at least five rockets were seen landing inside of the Israeli lake. The MDA said no injuries were reported in either incident.
Hezbollah also resumed launches toward the Haifa Bay area on Friday, with the IDF reporting that 10 rockets were fired toward the city and were intercepted. “Approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others were identified as having fallen in open areas,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
Two individuals received minor injuries running for safety during the barrage, and a car was damaged from ricochets hitting Kiryat Haim.
The rising conflict on the northern border comes amid efforts to calm the situation and attempts to avoid an all-out war with Hezbollah amid fears such a war could span the entire Middle East.
Sources close to the talks to end the fighting in the north voiced their disappointment late on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon would continue until the objective of returning Israelis to their homes in the north safely, is met.
The prime minister spoke to reporters upon landing in New York before his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.