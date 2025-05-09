'We’ll keep hitting them': Israel vows more strikes on Houthis, considers hitting Iran

Despite an unofficial ceasefire between the Houthis and the United States, the Iran-backed Yemeni rebels launched another missile at Israel on Friday, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel and forcing millions into shelters. The IDF said the missile was successfully intercepted by the Arrow 3 air defense system.
Shortly after the attack, an Israeli security official told Ynet that Israel is not party to the Houthi-American agreement and will continue striking Houthi targets. “We will keep hitting the Houthis. That deal doesn’t bind us—they’ll pay the price,” the official said.
Following the halt in U.S. strikes against Houthi positions, Israeli officials said they plan to escalate their own operations in Yemen, with broader and more powerful attacks expected in the coming days. Targets will include missile launch sites, infrastructure and any remaining operational ports, with an aim of total destruction. Officials also said IDF planners are reviewing possible strikes on Iranian targets, warning that “Iran won’t get off easy.”
Friday’s missile attack, which occurred at 4:24 p.m. as Israelis filled beaches and public spaces, triggered alarms in multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Bat Yam, Bnei Brak, Holon, Rishon Lezion, Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut and others. The Houthis claimed the missile targeted Ben Gurion International Airport.
Meanwhile, large-scale pro-Houthi demonstrations were held in Yemen’s capital Sanaa under the slogan “We defeated America, we will defeat Israel.” Similar rallies were reported in Hodeidah, Hajjah, Amran and Dhamar. Footage from the protests showed banners reading, “Jaffa will chase you to your grave,” referring to Tel Aviv’s historically Arab quarter.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree declared that the missile was launched at the airport, while senior figure Hezam al-Asad, who frequently posts threats in Hebrew, wrote on X, “The temporary entity is under fire.”
Protesters in Sanaa claimed the U.S. ceased its strikes without achieving any objectives. “America failed and abandoned its defense of Zionist ships,” they said. “We reaffirm our commitment to defend Gaza and support the resistance. We will not leave them alone.”
Senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told Qatar’s Al-Araby channel that support for Gaza would continue “whether through attacks on Israel or in the Red Sea.”
He emphasized that the U.S.-Houthi agreement does not include Israel and warned that Israeli escalations in Gaza, Syria or Lebanon would provoke broader retaliation. “Any Israeli escalation will justify an air and naval blockade. Our operations will continue until the war of extermination in Gaza ends,” he said.
Following the interception, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “The Houthis continue to fire Iranian-made missiles at Israel. As promised, we will respond forcefully in Yemen and wherever necessary.”