Sirens sound in Tel Aviv and southern Israel as Iran launches missile attack

Air raid sirens echoed across the greater Tel Aviv area and southern coastal regions early Tuesday as Iran launched a missile attack targeting Israeli territory, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Shortly before the sirens sounded, the IDF issued a statement confirming the launch. “The IDF has identified missile fire from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the statement read. “Air defense systems are currently working to intercept the threat.”

The military instructed residents to enter protected spaces immediately upon hearing alerts and to remain there until further notice. “Exiting shelters is only permitted following an explicit directive,” the statement added. “The public is urged to continue following the Home Front Command’s guidelines.”

