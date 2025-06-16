Trump: 'Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!'

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning early on Tuesday, calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran amid Israel's bombing campaign of Iran and reiterating that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.
“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”
Meanwhile, missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory early Tuesday, prompting air raid sirens across central and southern Israel, including Be’er Sheva and the greater Tel Aviv area.
The alerts came without extended advance warning, sounding just three minutes after emergency alerts were sent to mobile phones instructing residents to enter protected spaces.
Initial reports indicated at least one impact in an unpopulated area in southern Israel, where a fire was reported. Magen David Adom said there were no reports of direct hits or injuries, aside from a few individuals who were hurt while rushing to shelters.
According to the IDF, Iran fired between 10 and 20 ballistic missiles. Most were intercepted or landed in unpopulated areas without causing damage.
The IDF said its air defense systems responded immediately upon identifying the launch. Later, Home Front Command announced that residents could exit protected spaces.
The sirens followed a relatively quiet day in terms of Iranian missile attacks, and came just hours after a smaller barrage of a handful of missiles targeted northern Israel around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Most of the projectiles were intercepted. Additionally, multiple drones were reportedly shot down throughout the day and evening, triggering numerous sirens sounding across the north.
Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday he had ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East, as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran drives regional tensions higher.
Hegseth did not disclose what military capabilities he sent to the region. But a large number of U.S. military refueling aircraft were deployed eastward and an aircraft carrier was moved to the Middle East earlier Monday.
"Protecting U.S. forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region," Hegseth said in a post on social media platform X.