Freed hostage Or Levy reunites with son, 3, learns wife murdered on October 7

Or Levy , who was held hostage by Hamas for 491 days, was finally reunited with his 3-year-old son, Almog, on Saturday after being freed as part of a hostage exchange deal . However, it was only upon his return to Israel that Levy learned with certainty that his wife, Einav, had been murdered in the October 7 attack.

Levy and Einav had been together in a shelter at the Nova music festival when Hamas terrorists stormed the site. While Or was taken hostage, Einav was killed alongside hundreds of others. Also with them in the shelter was Hersh Goldberg-Polin , another hostage later executed in captivity .

Or Levy reunites with his family and friends at the hospital ( Video: GPO )

Levy, frail and visibly weak, was airlifted to a hospital, where he embraced his family and met Almog for the first time since his abduction. “Daddy, it took you too long to come back,” Almog told him in a heartbreaking moment.

Michael Levy, Or's brother, had waited for hours at the Re’im reception center, near the Gaza border, anticipating his return. "I can't breathe. I'm here with our parents, waiting," he told Ynet. "I brought a drawing from Almog and left it on the bed in Or’s hospital room. I also packed some of his clothes so he’d have something from home. I can’t process any of this yet."

After finally hugging his brother, Michael described the moment as overwhelming. "There are no words to describe this joy. This is the most emotional thing I’ve ever experienced," he said. "The first thing Or told me was that he missed me. He thanked me and apologized for the time we lost. I told him we have plenty of time ahead to make up for it."

Or Levy reunites with his parents and brother after release from Hamas captivity ( Video: IDF )





Their mother, Geula Levy, revealed in a radio interview that Or had been held in a tunnel with no communication and could only guess what had happened to Einav. "Today, he asked, and we told him the truth," she said.

While in captivity, Or had no way of knowing the fate of others in the shelter, including Goldberg-Polin and Almog Sarusi, both of whom were murdered in Hamas tunnels.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"Or knows what happened in the shelter," Geula said. "He knew Hersh had been injured but assumed he had been freed. He asked me if we had heard his name. He also believed Almog Sarusi had survived."

She recounted a chilling detail from Or’s account of the attack: "He told us he threw the last grenade."

6 View gallery Freed hostage Or Levy and his brother Michael ( Photo: IDF )

6 View gallery Or, Michael and their parents ( Photo: IDF )

Before their emotional reunion, Michael said the family was preparing to ensure the meeting between Or and Almog would be as smooth as possible.

"Or was thrilled when he saw Almog’s drawings. I’ve never seen him like this before," Michael said. "He kept asking about him, and we showed him videos and photos. He was in awe of his incredible little boy."

When they finally met, Almog’s first words to his father were, "Daddy, it took you too long to come back."

Levy was transferred to the Red Cross by Hamas terrorists, appearing pale, frail and visibly weak.

Levy arrives at Sheba Medical Center ( Video: Ido Erez )

Freed hostages join IDF forces in Netzarim Corridor, Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF )





Michael remained optimistic despite the harrowing images of Or’s condition. "He’s back. He will recover. He will be okay," he said. "Almog kept asking, ‘When will Daddy get here?’"

Michael added that Or was aware of everything happening around him but remained mentally strong. "He’s lost weight and will need time to recover physically, but he’s resilient. He even joked with us about the situation," he said.

Levy’s friends and coworkers eagerly awaited his return, gathering together to watch the moment unfold.

"We can’t wait to hug him and be with him," said Eden Ben Shimon, a close friend. "We didn’t sleep all night. We’re like family, and this is overwhelming. We don’t know what to expect, but we’ll be here for him no matter what."

6 View gallery Drawings 3-year-old Almog Levy made for his father Or ( Photo: IDF )

6 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

6 View gallery Einav and Or Levy

6 View gallery ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Danny Geishis, another friend, shared a bittersweet reflection: "We lost Einav on October 7, but at least today, we are getting something back. Or is coming home, and it’s a celebration."

Levy, a resident of Givatayim near Tel Aviv, was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he had gone with Einav while leaving Almog, then just two years old, with his grandparents. Their love for music, festivals and travel had defined them as a couple.

Before his release, Geula Levy spoke of her anticipation, expressing the relief and heartbreak of waiting for her son for over a year.

"My heart is racing. For a year and four months, this little boy—our Almog—has been without his mother or father. Finally, Or is coming home. I can’t believe it," she said.