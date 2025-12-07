Lufthansa halts Israel military cargo, citing UK export directive during German chancellor’s visit

The announcement comes as Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is in Israel for his first official visit.

Cargo says it has suspended all transport of military and security-related goods to and from Israel, citing a British export control directive and related sanctions.

