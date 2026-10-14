‘Four more years of destruction’: Yair Golan blasts Herzog's reported Netanyahu unity government plan

Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan sharply criticized President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday over a reported initiative to establish a national unity government if the October 27 election produces no clear winner , accusing the president of preparing the ground for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in power before Israelis have even cast their ballots.

Golan's remarks followed a ynet report revealing Herzog's intention to pursue a unity government in the event of a post-election political deadlock. The Democrats leader argued that discussing such an arrangement before the vote risked undermining public confidence in the possibility of a change in government.

Gallery Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

"Before we've even voted, before the people have had their say, Herzog and his mouthpieces are already laying the groundwork for 'unity' with Netanyahu," Golan said.

He accused supporters of such an arrangement of attempting to convince voters that Netanyahu's continued leadership was inevitable, regardless of the election results. Golan rejected that message, insisting that replacing the current government remained a realistic political objective.

"They're trying to demoralize you, to convince you that everything is lost, that Netanyahu will remain in power no matter what and that there's no point in fighting," he said. "It's a lie. We can win. We can replace this government. And we will."

Golan also framed the debate over national unity as a question of accountability for the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre and the government's conduct during the ensuing war. He argued that entering a coalition with Netanyahu would mean setting aside responsibility for the security failures preceding the attack and the controversies that have marked his government's tenure.

President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg )

The Democrats leader cited the handling of the hostage crisis, government support for ultra-Orthodox draft exemptions during wartime and what he described as damage to democratic institutions, public finances and national unity.

In a series of accusations directed at Netanyahu, Golan questioned whether advocates of a unity government expected Israelis to overlook those issues in the name of political stability.

He warned that allowing Netanyahu to remain in office for another four years would, in his view, deepen political divisions and threaten Israel's democratic character.

"And now they want us to give him another four years," Golan said. "Four more years of destruction, corruption and abandonment. Four more years that would endanger Israel's very future as a Jewish and democratic state."