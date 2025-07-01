Air raid sirens sound near Gaza border, two projectiles intercepted

Rocket sirens sounded Tuesday evening in multiple Israeli communities near the Gaza border, including Mivtahim, Ami’oz, Yesha, Nir Yitzhak and Pri Gan, prompting residents to seek shelter.
The Israel Defense Forces said they were investigating the alerts. At the same time, Palestinian media outlets reported rocket fire from the southern Gaza Strip.
A short time later, the IDF confirmed that two projectiles launched from southern Gaza had entered Israeli airspace and were intercepted by Israeli Air Force systems. No casualties or damage were reported.
