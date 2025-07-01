Air raid sirens sound near Gaza border, two projectiles intercepted

Rocket sirens sounded Tuesday evening in multiple Israeli communities near the Gaza border, including Mivtahim, Ami’oz, Yesha, Nir Yitzhak and Pri Gan, prompting residents to seek shelter.

Rocket sirens sounded Tuesday evening in multiple Israeli communities near the Gaza border, including Mivtahim, Ami’oz, Yesha, Nir Yitzhak and Pri Gan, prompting residents to seek shelter.

Rocket sirens sounded Tuesday evening in multiple Israeli communities near the Gaza border, including Mivtahim, Ami’oz, Yesha, Nir Yitzhak and Pri Gan, prompting residents to seek shelter.

The Israel Defense Forces said they were investigating the alerts. At the same time, Palestinian media outlets reported rocket fire from the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces said they were investigating the alerts. At the same time, Palestinian media outlets reported rocket fire from the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces said they were investigating the alerts. At the same time, Palestinian media outlets reported rocket fire from the southern Gaza Strip.