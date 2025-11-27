Border Police: Jenin terrorists broke surrender procedure, prompting troops to open fire

As the IDF and Border Police continue to review Thursday’s deadly incident in Jenin in which two wanted terrorists were shot and killed , Border Police officials described the sequence of events and said undercover officers are certain they acted within their orders.

According to officials from the Border Police’s undercover counterterror unit operating in the West Bank , the team arrived at a building on the edge of the Jenin refugee camp around 2:30 p.m., following what they called precise intelligence on two wanted terrorists. The officers surrounded the structure and called on the men to surrender, but they remained inside.

Footage shows Israeli forces shooting two terrorists at point-blank range

The officials said the force carried out a full “pressure-cooker” procedure — an escalation method used to force suspects out — involving repeated calls for surrender, controlled fire at the building’s outer walls and the use of flashbang grenades. Several uninvolved civilians exited during the operation.

After hours passed with no response from the suspects, commanders brought in an engineering vehicle. When it began striking the building’s exterior, the two terrorists finally emerged.

Border Police officials said that as the men came out, officers began a clearance procedure meant to verify that they were not carrying explosives or weapons. According to the officials, one of the terrorists attempted to flee before the process was completed, raising concern that he might have been armed. Officers opened fire at him and at the second suspect, who they said appeared to move back toward the building.

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman )

“They suddenly stopped following instructions and started heading back inside,” one official said. “At that stage, troops fired at them over fears they were preparing something that would endanger the force.”

Border Police officials stressed that the undercover officers “are confident they followed procedure and did not deviate from orders.” They noted the unit has carried out hundreds of high-risk operations deep inside hostile areas of the West Bank. “These were terrorists in every respect,” one official said, adding that the operation was based on solid intelligence placing the men inside the building.

Video published earlier Thursday showed the two terrorists stepping out of the building with their hands raised and kneeling before they were shot.

The IDF and Israel Police said forces were operating in Jenin to arrest terrorists involved in attacks that included planting explosives and firing at Israeli troops. According to their statement, the men belonged to a local terror network. Forces surrounded the structure, conducted a surrender procedure over several hours and used engineering tools before the suspects exited. Troops then fired at them.