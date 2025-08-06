EU staff urge sanctions on Israel over Gaza crisis, warn against 'silence as complicity'

The diplomatic tide against Israel continues to build—this time shaking the European Union from within. Amid accusations of famine in Gaza, some 1,300 EU institution employees have sent a sharply worded letter to the bloc’s top leaders, demanding immediate sanctions on Israel and decisive measures to restore humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
The letter, addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, expressed “deep concern and utmost urgency” over what they described as Gaza’s “humanitarian disaster.” The authors warned that famine in the territory “is accelerating at an exponential rate” and could cause “hundreds of deaths per day, mostly among children,” within weeks.
They dismissed partial measures such as limited aid drops or constrained supply routes as insufficient, writing: “Silence by the EU at this moment means complicity in a crime.” They argued that the Union’s core values—human dignity, freedom, equality, democracy, and the rule of law—face a “decisive moral test,” and that failure to act risks undermining the legitimacy of the entire European project.
The letter also criticized the U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), which they claimed had indirectly contributed to the deaths of more than 1,000 Palestinian civilians by relying on Israeli military coordination. The GHF has rejected the allegation as false, saying Hamas inflated the numbers and that the militant group itself killed civilians seeking aid.
Proposals for action included:
- Targeted sanctions on Israeli entities and senior officials are allegedly blocking humanitarian access, including restrictions on financial transactions and export controls.
- Ending cooperation with Israel on EU research and development projects, including the Horizon science program.
- Leading a coordinated international effort at the United Nations and other forums to secure safe humanitarian corridors into Gaza.
- Suspending diplomatic ties and recalling the EU ambassador from Tel Aviv.
- Freezing all ongoing cooperation talks with Israeli institutions.
The letter ended with a warning: “The EU has always presented itself as a global protector of human rights. We must not allow this tragedy to deepen. Our credibility depends on decisive action now.”
EU Commission sources have reported growing internal tensions over the issue, with some staff even threatening to strike if the bloc maintains its cooperation with Israel and refrains from imposing sanctions. They urged the EU to use its economic leverage as Israel’s main trading partner to end what they called a “humanitarian siege” and to allow immediate, unhindered aid deliveries.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
While the letter is diplomatically troubling for Israel, it is unlikely to tip the balance against it—at least for now—given Germany’s opposition to sanctions. EU foreign ministers will hold an informal meeting later this month to discuss a partial suspension of Israel from the Horizon program.
Though such meetings do not produce binding decisions, any shift by Germany could prompt the EU to act immediately. Jerusalem is well aware that a full Israeli occupation of Gaza—a possibility under cabinet discussion—could dramatically alter the calculus.
Maj. Gen. (res.) Amnon Sofrin, former head of the Mossad’s intelligence division, cautioned: “A full occupation of Gaza would rally the entire Western world against us. While the decision has been made for now to delay Israel’s removal from Horizon due to opposition from Germany and Italy, such a move could reverse that instantly—and bury the chances of expanding the Abraham Accords.”