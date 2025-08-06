Photos of hunger and despair from Gaza were staged in collaboration with Hamas, German newspaper reveals

Süddeutsche Zeitung revealed photos of Gazans holding empty pots posing in front of photographers, and not in line for food aid; Bild noted that one of the photographers was employed by a Turkish news agency, and posts anti-Israel content on social media; While the paper acknowledges that hunger exists in Gaza, expert warns of photo manipulations: 'They are intended to replace the cruel photos from Oct. 7'