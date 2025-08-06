Photos of hunger and despair from Gaza were staged in collaboration with Hamas, German newspaper reveals

Amid Israel’s faltering public diplomacy and growing global momentum for recognizing a Palestinian state, Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung published an investigative report revealing how Hamas manipulates imagery to shape international opinion — successfully so, in many cases. The report details how the group stages images of hunger and despair in Gaza, using professional photographers covering the war.
While acknowledging the reality of severe food shortages in the Gaza Strip, the paper emphasized that many widely circulated images of emaciated children do not accurately reflect current conditions. Some of the photos are not from Gaza at all, while others feature children suffering from chronic illnesses unrelated to the war. One image obtained by the paper shows photographers directing Gazans to pose as though they were waiting in line for food.
Germany’s Bild newspaper also addressed the issue, reporting that one of the freelance journalists responsible for distributing staged images — which were picked up worldwide and treated as credible — regularly posts anti-Israel content on social media.
Süddeutsche Zeitung noted that the photos emerging in recent weeks show precisely what Hamas wants the world to see: a civilian population suffering as a result of Israel’s military campaign. However, the report raises serious questions about the authenticity of some of those visuals, stating that “at least some of the images were presented in a false or misleading context.”
Germany’s Journalists’ Association (DJV) also issued a warning to local media outlets about “manipulation attempts through professionally produced press photography.” DJV Chair Mika Beuster stated: “All parties involved in this war — including local and international media and intelligence agencies — are using the power of imagery like never before to shape public perception.”
A historian and photography expert interviewed for the article, who has studied visual documentation from Israel and Gaza for decades and visited the region himself, said that “Many images of starving or sick children are likely staged or taken out of context. They’re not fake, but the subjects are positioned a certain way or paired with misleading captions that tap into our visual memory and emotions.”
He added that determining the authenticity of a photo involves analyzing various elements such as lighting and the full context — for example, are the subjects looking at a line of photographers or a food distribution point? “Hamas is a master of staging visuals,” he said. “The images also serve another purpose: to overwrite the brutal visuals from Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack. Many people don’t even remember those images anymore.”
Germany’s Bild newspaper also addressed the issue, reporting that a widely cited freelance photographer from Gaza — considered a reliable source by many international media outlets — was found to have staged scenes for the camera. According to Bild, the photographer, Anas Zayed Fatiyeh, regularly posts anti-Israel content on his social media accounts.
The article stated that Fatiyeh, who was commissioned by the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency to document the situation in Gaza, was effectively staging “Palestinian suffering in service of Hamas and its propaganda.” The images have garnered global reach and influence, shaping public and political opinion — despite often being misleading or entirely staged.
The photographs in question were not only published by Bild, but also appeared in outlets such as the BBC, CNN, New York Magazine and others. “They were meant to depict chaos, destruction and starvation,” the report said, noting that Fatiyeh shared the same photos alongside posts calling to “Free Palestine” and stating “F**K ISRAEL.”
Bild further reported that the photographer was working for Anadolu Agency, which reports directly to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — a known supporter of Hamas and outspoken critic of Israel. “The only question is,” the newspaper asked, “why are German and international news agencies continuing to use his images when many are clearly biased or staged?”
Following the report, Bild contacted news and photo agencies worldwide. Many responded by pledging to sever ties with the photographer and to implement stricter vetting of photos and contributors going forward.