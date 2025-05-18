Amid US pressure, Netanyahu announces resumption of Gaza aid without Cabinet vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday authorized the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a decision made without a cabinet vote and against the apparent will of a majority of ministers. The move came amid mounting pressure from the United States to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis in the territory.
During a meeting of the security cabinet, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded a vote but was denied. National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi rejected his request, accusing him of incitement. Following Netanyahu’s announcement, he, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir left the meeting. The army gave a situational briefing, ministers voiced their opinions, and the session was adjourned.
Cabinet members who attended said they believed the decision stemmed from U.S. pressure. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara backed Netanyahu, asserting that no vote was required.
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said the aid decision was made on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces and was driven by operational needs. “To enable the continued intensification of the fighting to defeat Hamas, Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza to prevent the development of a famine crisis,” the statement said. “Such a crisis would jeopardize the ongoing Gideon’s Chariots operation to dismantle Hamas.” The statement added that Israel will act to prevent Hamas from taking control of the aid distribution and ensure it does not reach its fighters.
The aid arrangement, seen as a temporary solution, is intended to last until an American security firm begins overseeing distribution in a designated humanitarian zone, expected to start on May 24. Until then, the army proposed sending aid to northern Gaza and other areas where fighting continues—a plan rejected by most ministers, with only Minister Dudi Amsalem in support. The final decision allows aid to reach more areas of Gaza but excludes active combat zones.
Ministers also debated whether famine conditions exist in Gaza. While some claimed shortages are real, others cited reports of available goods in markets and continued Hamas control over food warehouses. The aid deliveries are set to begin immediately.
The announcement followed remarks Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he said, “We’re looking at Gaza, and we’ll deal with it,” adding that “many people are starving, many bad things are happening there.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In response, Ben-Gvir’s office criticized the decision, saying any aid to Gaza—especially across the entire territory—would “fuel Hamas and give it oxygen” while Israeli hostages remain in captivity. “The prime minister is making a grave mistake and lacks a majority for this decision,” the statement said, adding, “Hamas must be crushed, not sustained.”