Cabinet meets as Gaza war reaches crossroads; Netanyahu faces 'most crucial decision yet'

Israel's security cabinet convened Sunday for a tense meeting focused on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and efforts to reach a deal to free hostages held by Hamas , as Israeli forces expanded a ground operation across the territory .

The meeting came as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the northern Gaza Strip, where he approved plans for continued operations and reaffirmed Israel’s dual objectives: defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages .

“This past weekend, we launched Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” Zamir told troops from the 401st Brigade. “We will continue until we dismantle the enemy’s combat ability and achieve a decisive defeat wherever we operate. We cannot go back to the reality of October 7.

“The IDF will provide flexibility to the political echelon to advance any hostage deal ,” he added. “A hostage deal is not a halt, it is an achievement. We are actively working toward it.”

At the cabinet meeting, ministers discussed a U.S.-brokered framework allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza through an American security firm. The company’s personnel arrived in Israel earlier Sunday ahead of their deployment under the agreement.

Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, emphasized the urgent need to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza. He proposed expanding distribution beyond designated humanitarian zones to prevent a looming famine.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed any aid deliveries, warning they would endanger soldiers. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supported aid only to specific areas. The proposal sparked sharp criticism from ministers on the government’s right flank, many of whom accused Alian of undermining military efforts.

Tensions also rose over comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Israeli negotiators in Doha were acting under his directive “to exhaust every possibility for a deal — whether under the White House framework or as part of an end-of-war agreement that includes the release of all hostages, exile of Hamas terrorists and disarmament of the Strip.”

The statement drew backlash from right-wing ministers. Israeli officials later clarified that negotiations are currently focused solely on the U.S.-backed proposal and that any broader terms would be discussed only if Hamas agrees to exile its leadership.

Cabinet ministers said Netanyahu is weighing whether to move ahead with the first stage of the White House plan, which includes the release of 10 hostages, or press for a broader agreement. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich oppose any partial deal, arguing that Hamas must be fully deterred. Others support advancing a deal for at least some hostages now and negotiating wider terms later.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a warning Sunday, saying the ongoing military campaign could jeopardize the lives of the hostages and prevent the recovery of the bodies of the deceased.

“Operation Gideon’s Chariots may lead to the death of living hostages and eliminate the chance to recover the fallen,” the group said in a statement.