Former prime minister Naftali Bennett hospitalized

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized Sunday morning at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba after feeling unwell and later underwent a catheterization procedure, according to a statement from his office. His condition is reported to be good.
The hospitalization comes as Bennett prepares for a political comeback. Earlier this month, he announced plans to run in the next national elections and registered a new political party under the temporary name “Bennett 2026.” He said a formal announcement would be made “if and when” a final decision to run is confirmed.
Bennett stepped away from politics following his term as prime minister, initially intending to stay out of public life for several years. However, he reversed that decision after the October 7 attacks, signaling his return to the political arena.
According sources, Bennett has hired two political strategists to assess his support across the political spectrum. An American consultant has been analyzing voter potential in the center-left bloc, while Nevo Cohen, a former advisor to far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir, is examining Bennett’s prospects among Likud, traditional, and religious Zionist voters.
Bennett faces an uphill battle as he attempts to rebuild political support, particularly among right-wing voters still critical of his decision to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid during his previous term.