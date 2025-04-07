Netanyahu tried to use Shin Bet against political rival, former security chief says

Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen said on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked him to remove the security clearance from his political rival Naftali Bennett so that he would not be able to take part in the security cabinet.
Cohen who was appointed by Netanyahu in 2011 and served until 2016 said the prime minister told him at the time, that he had received information about Bennett's "questionable loyalty" that led to his removal from the elite Matkal special operations unite during his military service.
Cohen said Netanyahu did not ask him to verify the information. "He asked me to bar him (Bennett) from taking part in the cabinet, as if he had no security clearance. I asked him if he was serious," Cohen said. "I asked how something that happened 30 years earlier was relevant and told him I would do no such thing."
During Cohen's tenure at the head of the Shin Bet, Bennett served in several ministerial positions and was part of the security cabinet. "I want to explain something," Cohen said. "Is it not shocking to you that the prime minister asks the head of the Shin Bet to use his power to remove a political rival? When I was asked, I refused but what if someone else in that position agrees?"
Cohen spoke to Army Radio a day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to convene to decide whether Netanyahu's decision to fire the current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar is in accordance with the law or whether it is a conflict of interest after the Shin Bet had launched an investigation into close advisors of the prime minister, suspected of working for Qatar while in Netanyahu's service.