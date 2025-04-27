Egypt demands Hamas provide full report on hostages' condition by early May

Egypt has demanded that Hamas provide a complete dossier on all hostages in Gaza by early May, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath TV reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. The report said Hamas informed mediators that ramping up of ground operations in Gaza must be halted to ensure the safety of the hostages. It also said Israel rejected the possibility of a temporary ceasefire and continues to insist on a resolution to the issue of Hamas’ weapons.
Despite Israel’s objections, mediators are continuing efforts to negotiate a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Separately, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, published in London, reported that Egypt and Qatar are drafting a new proposal calling for a six-month ceasefire. In exchange, Hamas would release all hostages, both living and deceased, in return for Palestinian prisoners. During the proposed six months, negotiations would focus on reaching a comprehensive ceasefire and setting postwar arrangements, including Gaza’s reconstruction according to an Egyptian plan. The plan reportedly excludes former U.S. President Donald Trump’s "resettlement" initiative for Gaza residents.
Last week, Mossad Director David Barnea traveled to Doha to meet with Qatar’s prime minister in an effort to advance an interim agreement involving phased steps. Israeli officials viewed Barnea’s trip as a sign of urgency, given apparent deadlock in Egyptian mediation efforts. Qatar recently told the United States that it considered Egypt’s ceasefire proposal unserious, while Egyptian officials accused Qatar of pressuring Hamas to sabotage Cairo’s initiative.
Meanwhile, families of Israeli hostages held rallies and gave interviews demanding a deal be reached quickly.
Vicki Cohen, whose son Nimrod has been held captive in Gaza for 569 days, said Sunday that she and other families were encouraged by reports of a potential agreement, including one offering a five-year truce. "This was another weekend of turmoil," Cohen said in an interview with Ynet. "We heard there’s a proposal that would bring everyone home at once, and that’s what we’ve been demanding for a long time. This opportunity must not be missed. Otherwise, this government will be remembered as the one that prevented the saving of lives."
Cohen warned that the ongoing war could endanger the hostages, pointing to the killing of six Israeli captives in a Hamas tunnel in Rafah last August. "We hear heartbreaking updates being cleared for publication," she said. "This war must end. Hamas has indicated readiness to return everyone. Why delay? We must stop this ongoing nightmare."
Anat Angrest, whose son Matan is among the hostages, also voiced frustration. "For a year and seven months, we’ve been receiving the same empty messages about ‘ongoing efforts,’" she said. "The only thing that must happen is for Israel to announce that it is willing to stop the war in exchange for the release of all the hostages."
Angrest added that the war is costing the lives of more soldiers without achieving further gains. "Soldiers were killed yesterday in Shujaiya — the fifth time the army has entered there," she said. "This war is no longer achieving anything. Hamas has been signaling for a long time."