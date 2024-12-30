Israelis celebrate Hanukkah with menorahs forged from missile fragments

While Israelis are celebrating Hanukkah, and despite seemingly endless tragedy, some are doing all they can to turn that tragedy into triumph.
In Hostage Square, a menorah was built from missile fragments fired at Israel by Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Islamic regime in Iran. Not far from Tel Aviv, another menorah was fashioned from the remnants of an Iranian ballistic missile fired at Israel several months ago.
For many Israelis, Hanukkah serves as a reminder that despite the odds, the State of Israel and the Jewish people can drive out darkness with light.