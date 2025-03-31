Netanyahu testifies in 'Qatargate' probe

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided testimony to police investigators on Monday evening as part of a widening probe into alleged covert ties between two of his close aides and the government of Qatar.
The investigation, dubbed “Qatargate” by Israeli media, centers on suspicions that longtime Netanyahu communications advisor Jonathan Urich and Eli Feldstein, who served as the prime minister’s spokesperson for military affairs, promoted Qatari interests while working inside the Prime Minister’s Office.
Urich and Feldstein were arrested earlier Monday on charges including contact with a foreign agent and money laundering. Police suspect Feldstein was paid by American businessman Jay Footlik — a registered Qatari lobbyist — in exchange for advancing positive messaging about the Gulf state. At the time, Feldstein was employed in Netanyahu’s inner media circle.
According to investigators, Feldstein continued to receive payments via Footlik even after he was denied security clearance. A journalist who reportedly introduced Feldstein to Footlik was also questioned by police and informed that he is a suspect. An Israeli businessman with ties to the American lobbyist was also detained for questioning.
As Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Feldstein briefed reporters on what he described as comments from senior U.S. officials defending Qatar’s role as a key U.S. military partner. In one such briefing, he claimed that the F-22 fighter jets deployed to the region were based in Qatar because it remained a reliable Western ally, unlike Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which he said had restricted U.S. military access in recent years.
“Qatar never changed its position, unlike other countries in the region,” Feldstein said at the time, citing what he said was a senior American source. “Qatar enabled the U.S. to assassinate Qasem Soleimani and wage a war against Iran and its allies from Qatari land. We’ve carried out operations in defense of Israel, time and again, from Qatar.”
Police are also looking into whether other journalists who traveled to Qatar were part of an influence operation linked to Footlik. Some were allegedly invited to visit the country without going through standard passport procedures. In several cases, journalists approached Qatari government officials directly, after which Footlik or Israeli businessman Israel Einhorn arranged their visits.
Investigators believe Feldstein later contacted some of those journalists, seeking to promote their trips in the Israeli media, allegedly acting on information provided by Footlik and Einhorn. He was reportedly paid for those efforts.
Feldstein’s attorney, Oded Savoray, denied his client knowingly received payments from Qatari sources. He said Feldstein was hired to provide strategic communications services for the Prime Minister’s Office and that payments made through Footlik were only a temporary workaround, allegedly proposed by PMO officials after direct payment was blocked.
Law enforcement officials are examining whether the aides’ alleged links to Qatar influenced any sensitive government discussions, though the probe faces challenges. As external consultants, not all of the aides’ conversations and consultations with Netanyahu’s team were formally recorded.