Report: Netanyahu authorized covert defense exports to Qatar

Israeli defense companies, including Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), have signed high-value arms deals with Qatar over the years, journalist Ben Caspit reported Tuesday morning.
According to the report, the transactions were approved by the Defense Ministry, including the Defense Export Control Agency (DECA) and the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), and received final authorization from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Elbit reportedly signed contracts with Qatar worth over $100 million. Rafael secured deals valued in the tens of millions, while IAI maintained what the report described as a “longstanding relationship” with Qatari officials—marked by at least 20 visits by IAI’s then-CEO to Doha and a reciprocal visit by a senior Qatari delegation that received detailed briefings at IAI headquarters.
Many of these contacts and agreements were reportedly disrupted or canceled following Hamas’s October 7 massacre.
“Elbit Systems’ international activities are conducted under the supervision and regulations of the Israeli Defense Ministry,” the company wrote in a statement.
“Rafael Advanced Defense Systems does not disclose information about business partners. The company operates in full compliance with international standards and Israel’s export laws,” the company said.
Last month, reports claimed that a company linked to a former Mossad senior official—currently under investigation in the so-called “Qatargate” case—along with retired IDF Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, represented Rafael and Elbit in efforts to market defense products to Qatar’s government. The company also held talks with IAI about potential deals.
Due to Israel’s absence of formal diplomatic relations with Qatar, the two allegedly used a foreign-registered company under their control to facilitate the transactions. That same company was reportedly used to transfer funds to Netanyahu adviser Jonatan Urich.