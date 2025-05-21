Stopping the war? Israel shrugs off fears of US shift at UN over Gaza war

Israeli officials believe global pressure over humanitarian conditions in Gaza may ease in the coming days, following the launch of a U.S.-backed humanitarian food distribution program.
The operation, led by an American humanitarian fund, is being carried out independently of the IDF and staffed by personnel experienced in conflict zones who have already arrived in Israel.
According to officials familiar with the initiative, the food packages—expected to sustain a family for approximately one week—will be distributed at designated centers in Gaza, with additional locations to open as Operation Gideon’s Chariots—Israel's ground push to dislodge Hamas from the enclave—continues. The exact locations of the distribution sites have not yet been disclosed.
A central diplomatic question now facing Israel is how the United States will respond if calls for a ceasefire reach the United Nations Security Council. Unlike General Assembly resolutions, Security Council decisions are binding. Israeli officials said Wednesday they are confident the U.S. will continue to use its veto power, as it has in the past. Despite reports that President Donald Trump is growing “impatient,” “frustrated,” or considering a diplomatic shift, the U.S. administration has publicly denied any change in policy, and Israeli sources emphasize ongoing coordination.
Meanwhile, American diplomats are continuing indirect negotiations in hopes of securing the release of additional hostages held by Hamas. Israeli officials believe that escalating military pressure could increase Hamas’ willingness to reach a deal, though they estimate such progress could take weeks.
Several aid trucks entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Wednesday, but not yet under the new U.S. program. Instead, they were delivered through the existing aid mechanism, which Israel acknowledges lacks sufficient safeguards to prevent Hamas operatives from seizing supplies. Palestinian sources later claimed the trucks did not reach their intended destinations inside Gaza. At the crossing, activists from the Israeli group Tzav 9 protested the deliveries, calling for a halt to humanitarian aid to the enclave.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Oren Marmorstein, told Ynet that the diplomatic picture in Europe remains “complex.” He noted that the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council did not adopt a unified position this week. “The high representative, Kaja Kallas, issued a statement that we view as flawed, though its language was deliberately vague,” he said. “It spoke of a ‘reassessment,’ not a suspension. No one in Brussels pulled the plug on ties with Israel.”
According to Marmorstein, around 9 to 10 out of the 27 EU member states remain supportive of Israel. He also downplayed the British announcement to freeze trade negotiations with Israel, calling it a “PR stunt.” “This was a process already frozen. They just re-froze it for effect,” he said.
“The reality is not rosy, not what we hoped for, but when Britain, Canada and France issue statements that Hamas applauds—one has to ask, who are we standing with?” he added. “The distance between Gaza and Sderot is shorter than from Gaza to the Champs-Élysées. Some things are clearer from here than from there.”