IDF intercepts projectile launched from northern Gaza

Launch is the first in over 10 days, sets off sirens south of Ashkelon; military says projectile successfully intercepted by air defense

Ynetnews|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Gaza Strip
The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile fired Tuesday morning from the Gaza Strip, the first such launch in 10 days.
Air raid sirens sounded at 10:53 a.m. in the area of Zikim Beach, near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, prompting initial alerts across communities bordering the coastal enclave. The Israel Defense Forces said the projectile was launched from northern Gaza and was successfully intercepted by the air force.
1 View gallery
תיעוד משיגורי הרקטות מרצועת עזה תיעוד משיגורי הרקטות מרצועת עזה
(Photo: Reuters)
Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, reported no injuries or damage. “As of now, no calls have been received at the 101 emergency hotline regarding impacts or casualties,” a spokesperson said. Authorities said updates would follow if necessary.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Tuesday’s incident comes amid heightened tensions along Israel’s southern border, though no group immediately claimed responsibility for the launch.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
First published: 10:57, 06.10.25
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""