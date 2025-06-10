IDF intercepts projectile launched from northern Gaza

The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile fired Tuesday morning from the Gaza Strip, the first such launch in 10 days.
Air raid sirens sounded at 10:53 a.m. in the area of Zikim Beach, near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, prompting initial alerts across communities bordering the coastal enclave. The Israel Defense Forces said the projectile was launched from northern Gaza and was successfully intercepted by the air force.
Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, reported no injuries or damage. “As of now, no calls have been received at the 101 emergency hotline regarding impacts or casualties,” a spokesperson said. Authorities said updates would follow if necessary.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Tuesday’s incident comes amid heightened tensions along Israel’s southern border, though no group immediately claimed responsibility for the launch.
First published: 10:57, 06.10.25