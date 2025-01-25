'We can’t believe Liri is back with us': Freed hostage's parents speak with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday evening with Shira and Eli Albag, parents of freed hostage Liri Albag, following her release alongside three other IDF lookouts.
“My wife and I, along with all Israelis, embrace Liri and her friends as they return to the light,” Netanyahu said, adding, “This is a joyous day. Through great efforts by the IDF and everyone involved, we’ve achieved this outcome. We’re working to secure the release of all remaining hostages.”
The Albags expressed their gratitude: “We can’t believe Liri is back with us. The nation is joyous, and we feel immense happiness in our hearts.” Eli urged, “There are still 90 hostages. We trust you’ll do everything to bring them home.” Shira added, “This joy cannot be described. Liri and the others are heroes, and all captives deserve this moment.”
Earlier, Liri reunited with her parents at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva after arriving by helicopter. She held a sign reading, “I love you, citizens of Israel, IDF soldiers and my family. I’m back!” Her landing was greeted by cheers from relatives wearing shirts celebrating their pride. The released hostages—Liri, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa—embraced their families while tears and applause filled the air.
Footage from the reunion captured Liri declaring, “I love you, citizens of Israel, for supporting our families and to all IDF soldiers who did everything for us.” The hostages underwent medical evaluations and were reported to be in good health.
National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz said, “Liri, Naama, Daniella and Karina, it’s so good to have you here. This day reminds us of the power of unity, especially from the lookout families who fought tirelessly for their daughters. We must now focus on bringing back Agam Berger, Arbel Yehoud, Shiri Bibas and all remaining hostages.”
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed mixed emotions, saying, “Tears of joy at their return, but a heavy heart seeing the demeaning visuals that undermine Israel.” He called for a renewed military campaign, saying, “If we don’t dismantle Hamas, another October 7 looms.”
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich offered blessings, saying, “We all pray and work together for the return of everyone.”
Gantz also highlighted accountability, calling for a full investigation into the failures at the Nahal Oz post. “The lookouts at Nahal Oz were the eyes that saw but were not heard. Their bravery remains etched in our hearts.”