Anti-government protester accused of plotting to assassinate Netanyahu

A woman in her 70s from central Israel is suspected of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using an explosive device or rocket-propelled grenade, according to details released Tuesday by Israeli authorities.
The woman, described by police as an anti-government protester from Tel Aviv, was arrested earlier this month by the Shin Bet internal security agency and later questioned by the Israel Police’s national unit for serious and international crimes. She was released under restrictive conditions that bar her from approaching government institutions or Netanyahu.
The investigation, conducted jointly by Shin Bet and police, uncovered that the woman allegedly expressed her intention to kill the prime minister and sought help from other activists to obtain weapons. She also reportedly made inquiries about Netanyahu's security arrangements, police said.
Prosecutors are expected to file an indictment on Wednesday charging her with conspiracy to commit a crime and conspiracy to carry out an act of terrorism.
The police said the investigation has concluded and case materials were handed over to the prosecution. A gag order on the details of the case was lifted at the request of investigators, but a court has barred publication of the suspect’s name and address at the request of her defense attorneys.
Attorneys Giora Zilberstein and Guy Erenberg, who represent the woman, said in a statement: “We have not yet received the indictment. We intend to request a continuance in order to review the evidence, after which we will respond to the allegations in full.”