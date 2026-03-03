Report: Trump mulls supporting armed groups inside Iran to topple regime

President Donald Trump is considering whether to back armed groups inside Iran seeking to topple the ruling regime, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials familiar with the discussions.
According to the report, Trump recently held a call with Kurdish leaders and has continued outreach to other regional actors who might attempt to capitalize on what U.S. officials view as Tehran’s vulnerability. Kurdish forces maintain a significant presence near the Iraq-Iran border, and recent strikes in western Iran have prompted speculation that shifting battlefield dynamics could create opportunities for local advances.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump has been in contact with “many regional partners,” without elaborating on the purpose of those conversations. Axios previously reported on the president’s call with Kurdish leaders.
The Journal reported that no final decision has been made on whether Washington would provide material assistance — such as weapons, training or intelligence — to anti-regime factions. Officials said the discussions remain under consideration.
In remarks announcing the start of joint U.S. and Israel military action against Iran, Trump publicly encouraged Iranians to rise up and “take over your government,” asserting that the United States was backing them with “overwhelming strength and devastating force.”
The newspaper said that offering even conditional support to armed opposition groups — many of which have distinct political goals — would mark a more direct step than rhetorical calls for a domestic uprising alone.
On Tuesday, Trump shared on social media a Washington Post opinion column describing a potential “Trump doctrine,” which argued that internal Iranian forces, rather than U.S. ground troops, could serve as the decisive factor in any effort to unseat the regime.