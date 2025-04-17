Far-right lawmaker prays, prostrates on Temple Mount

Thursday morning during the intermediate days of Passover and was filmed praying and prostrating himself — both in violation of the longstanding status quo at the site. Other Jewish worshippers joined him in prayer, while a police officer stood nearby and did not intervene.

Thursday morning during the intermediate days of Passover and was filmed praying and prostrating himself — both in violation of the longstanding status quo at the site. Other Jewish worshippers joined him in prayer, while a police officer stood nearby and did not intervene.

“Fourteen years ago I was here. I bowed for a second and police immediately grabbed me,” Sukkot said afterward. “They arrested me. Now Jews are bowing, praying, holding prayer quorums. Arabs aren’t allowed near us, the Waqf doesn’t come close. I see this with tears in my eyes.”

“Fourteen years ago I was here. I bowed for a second and police immediately grabbed me,” Sukkot said afterward. “They arrested me. Now Jews are bowing, praying, holding prayer quorums. Arabs aren’t allowed near us, the Waqf doesn’t come close. I see this with tears in my eyes.”

“Fourteen years ago I was here. I bowed for a second and police immediately grabbed me,” Sukkot said afterward. “They arrested me. Now Jews are bowing, praying, holding prayer quorums. Arabs aren’t allowed near us, the Waqf doesn’t come close. I see this with tears in my eyes.”