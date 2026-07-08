Female IDF fighter kills Hezbollah terrorist in South Lebanon, Oketz dog killed in close combat

IDF says a Hezbollah terrorist opened fire on troops during a search of a building in Bint Jbeil where a reservist was severely wounded last week; a female Oketz fighter returned fire and killed him, while a combat dog was killed in the clash

Elisha Ben Kimon
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A female fighter from the IDF’s Oketz canine unit killed a Hezbollah terrorist on Tuesday during a close-range encounter in a building in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, after he opened fire on Israeli forces.
According to the IDF, reserve soldiers from the 679th Yiftah Brigade, operating under the command of the 91st Division, were searching the building where an encounter took place last Thursday in which an IDF reservist was severely wounded.
כוחות החטיבה 769 והאמל"ח שנמצא בדרום לבנוןכוחות החטיבה 769 והאמל"ח שנמצא בדרום לבנון
IDF forces in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)
During the search, a Hezbollah terrorist operating inside the structure opened fire at the troops. The forces immediately returned fire, and the female fighter eliminated the terrorist.
No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident, but an Oketz combat dog was killed during the exchange.
The IDF said its forces will continue operating to remove threats to troops and will not allow Hezbollah to harm Israeli civilians.
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