Hundreds of police encircle Bedouin town of Tarabin after clashes, vandalism arrests

Hundreds of police officers on Monday carried out what authorities described as a “full encirclement” of the Bedouin town of Tarabin in southern Israel, following unrest linked to vandalism and arson attacks in nearby Jewish communities.

Police said the operation involved large forces patrolling the town, during which stun grenades were thrown into homes and gunfire was directed toward a mosque. Authorities stressed there was no suspicion of a security incident and said the activity was part of a law enforcement operation.

According to police, the operation followed what they described as “revenge actions” carried out by residents of Tarabin over the weekend, as well as a governance tour conducted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy. Police said hundreds of officers and fighters from the Southern District, the Sahar Brigade, the Yoav Unit, the southern National Guard and Border Police took part, with assistance from national units.

Police said the operation was carried out “with force and determination” to strengthen governance, enforce the rule of law and respond decisively to serious criminal activity. “Israel Police are working to achieve full control of the area and will not allow harm to public security or order,” the statement said.

The heightened tensions followed the arrest on Saturday of three young men from Tarabin suspected of vandalizing property and setting vehicles on fire in the nearby Jewish communities of Givot Bar and Mishmar HaNegev. Additional residents were detained on suspicion of rioting and possession of stolen military weapons, police said.

Authorities said masked suspects infiltrated the communities late Friday, smashing car windows and setting some vehicles ablaze. The Shin Bet is examining whether the attacks were nationalist in nature. Police said they believe the incidents were part of a revenge campaign following earlier police activity in Tarabin. In total, six local residents have been arrested.

The police deployment also came ahead of a visit on Sunday by Ben-Gvir to Tarabin. Police said officers deployed in advance of the visit were met with stone-throwing by local youths. Police responded with tear gas and detained several suspects.

“I have no intention of flinching in the face of criminals in the Negev,” Ben-Gvir said during the visit. “I don’t care about them.”

Ben-Gvir praised the police response and vowed a tougher presence in the area, saying barriers and checkpoints would be erected and enforcement increased. “This is not collective punishment,” he said. “This is governance. Those days are over.”

Police earlier placed concrete barriers at the entrance to Tarabin, a move they described as an operational decision. Similar barriers were removed from the entrances to the Bedouin towns of Tel Sheva and Lakiya. In parallel, the community of Lehavim decided to restrict traffic on Route 310 following the incidents, despite no formal security restrictions on travel.

Tarabin officials said they are pursuing legal action to remove the barriers. Abed Tarabin, a member of the Al-Qasum Regional Council, said residents were attempting to have the barriers removed through legal channels.

“We are trying every possible way to get them taken down,” he said. “Police vehicles are everywhere. Tear gas was fired at night and people were choking. What is happening is madness.”

An administrative petition filed by attorney Abdallah Dakwar argued that the barriers unlawfully restrict the freedom of movement of more than 20,000 residents of the village.

Some Bedouin residents criticized Ben-Gvir’s visit, accusing him of scapegoating the community. “Every incident gets blamed on us,” said one resident, who spoke to ynet. “If you want to catch criminals, come arrest them. Why checkpoints? Are we in the territories?”