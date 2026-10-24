France deploys 70,000 police as protests return; Louvre shuts amid fears of renewed riots

France deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes across the country on Saturday as mass protests resumed one week after violent riots, widespread looting and attacks on security forces . By early afternoon, 135 people had been arrested, while police used tear gas against demonstrators in Lyon. The main protest in Paris initially remained peaceful, although the capital was placed under extraordinary security measures.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned ahead of the demonstrations that security forces would have to respond rapidly to any renewed violence. He cited calls for disruption by political groups and criminals, warning that it would be a long day. Authorities deployed 10,000 more officers than during last Saturday's unrest, reinforcing regular police with specialized units and additional gendarmes.

Gallery Police fire tear gas during demonstrations in Lyon ( Photo: livier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP )

Paris resembled a city under lockdown. Shopkeepers boarded up windows to prevent another wave of looting, while major cultural institutions, including the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay and Paris Opera, remained closed. More than 20 metro stations were shut, and business associations urged retailers to remain closed as a precaution.

"There's hardly anyone shopping, so it's not really worth staying open," said Oscar, a manager at a Kiton clothing store in Paris. Tourists also expressed frustration over the closures. "Everything is boarded up. We're not sure where to go," said a visitor from New Orleans.

French police patrol the streets of Paris amid renewed protests ( Photo: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP )

The route of the main Paris demonstration was finalized only after a legal dispute. Police had ordered organizers to move the march away from central commercial districts, arguing that the original route passed through areas heavily damaged during last weekend's riots. Left-wing leaders accused authorities of deliberately creating confusion to discourage participation. A court ultimately upheld the restrictions.

Demonstrators criticized the government's heavy-handed response and the deployment of security forces along the Champs-Élysées. "We shed tears over shops, but not over people who are becoming poorer throughout the year," said Clara, a 22-year-old art student. "My friend and I almost didn't come because we were afraid. But we came in the end because it's important not to let repression win."

Protesters gather in Paris as demonstrations resume across France ( Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP )

Last weekend's unrest began amid large demonstrations against the rising cost of living and deteriorating conditions in educational institutions. Violence subsequently spread to Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nice, Nantes, Limoges and other cities. Rioters attacked police, threw stones, set vehicles and buildings ablaze, and damaged or looted approximately 3,000 businesses. More than 2,700 people were arrested and nearly 1,000 police officers were injured, some seriously. President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu acknowledged intelligence and security preparation failures that left police struggling to contain the violence.

Protesters march through Rome as demonstrations spread across Europe ( Photo: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia )

Similar tensions gripped Italy, where authorities deployed an additional 500 soldiers to Milan following last weekend's looting and clashes with police. The reinforcements joined hundreds of troops already stationed in the city, with authorities concerned that protesters might move into neighborhoods beyond the heavily guarded city center.

Luxury retailers in Milan's fashion district, including Omega, Tiffany and Gucci, covered their storefronts with wooden boards. Police said approximately 2,000 young protesters participated in last weekend's violence. Security was also tightened in Rome, where authorities restricted access to streets lined with luxury stores as demonstrations continued.